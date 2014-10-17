(Adds missing words in para 6)
By Sandrine Bradley
LONDON Oct 17 Lenders to troubled Dutch waste
management firm Van Gansewinkel Groep could have to write off
some of the company's 800 million euro($1.02 billion) debt, even
if its private equity owners sell the company, banking sources
said on Friday.
Credit Suisse is currently leading a sale process for the
company's private equity owners CVC Capital Partners and KKR.
First round bids from would-be buyers are due next week, the
bankers said.
It is not clear whether any bids for the company will exceed
its current debt pile. Lenders will have to take a write down on
their debt if they do not.
Van Gansewinkel Groep is the largest Benelux waste
management company. It was created by the merger of AVR and Van
Gansewinkel by owners CVC and KKR in February 2007 and was
financed with a 1.87 billion euro loan, according to Thomson
Reuters LPC data.
The company has struggled to manage its debt since then and
the situation was exacerbated as the waste management sector
came under increasing pressure after European directives reduced
waste volumes in The Netherlands.
KKR, CVC and Van Gansewinkel were not immediately available
to comment. Credit Suisse declined to comment.
LOAN PRICE DOWN
The value of Van Gansewinkel's loans have fallen in Europe's
secondary loans market from 98.5 percent of face value in
January to 76.5 on Friday, according to LPC data.
The group was granted a waiver in August, which gave it
relieft from third quarter leverage covenant tests, which will
not be tested until February 2015, one restructuring adviser
said.
The best case scenario will see a successful sale of Van
Gansewinkel Groep, where bids will be equal to or exceed the
company's debt. This will allow lenders to be paid out in full
and the company move into new ownership.
It is not clear how much bidders will be willing to pay for
the business, or even if its private equity owners and lenders
will be willing to accept a sale if bids are low.
"The question is can they sell it? It has been put up for
sale but it is in a weak sector, there will be a very limited
number of buyers," said the investor.
Bids are more likely to come in below the value of the
company's debt, bankers said.
In that case, lenders can either agree to a change of
ownership which will give a partial repayment of their debt
depending on the size of the bid.
Lenders could also push for a financial restructuring which
would see them take ownership of the company through a debt for
equity swap.
"If we were to be paid out at 90 (cents in the euro), I'd
take it," said one investor. "The alternative would be for the
lenders to take the keys and sell the business but there is no
guarantee they would get a better price," he said.
Recycling and resource management company Sita UK, part of
Suez Environnement, and Shanks of the UK are likely to be
interested in buying Van Gansewinkel. Shanks however came out
with a profit warning in September, bankers said.
"Shanks has just had a profit warning but the likelihood is
that it will be bidding. It will not want the business to go to
a competitor for a bargain," said the restructuring adviser.
Sita and Shanks were not immediately available to comment.
In June 2013, CVC and KKR sold the AVR business of Van
Gansewinkel Groep to Asian conglomerate Cheung Kong for 950
million euros.
(1 US dollar = 0.7833 euro)
(Additional reporting by Claire Ruckin, editing by Tessa Walsh)