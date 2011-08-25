NEW YORK, Aug 25 (Reuters) -The Vanguard Group plans to launch its first exchange-traded funds in Canada, a move analysts expect will bring down the costs of ETFs and mutual funds for Canadian investors.

"Canada is one of the most expensive places in the world, and Vanguard's ETFs are going to create a large challenge to existing providers," said Paul Justice, an ETF analyst at Morningstar Inc.

According to a filing with Canadian securities regulators on Tuesday, Vanguard Investment Canada Inc. will launch six equity and fixed income ETFs.

Although Vanguard didn't disclose the total operating expenses of the ETFs, analysts said they would be on the low side.

"Bringing the Vanguard brand into Canada can only be good news for Canadian investors because wherever they show up, they drag fees down," said Dave Nadig, director of research at IndexUniverse.com, an ETF research provider.

ETFs in Canada are significantly more expensive than their U.S. counterparts.

The average expense ratio for ETFs in Canada is 0.93 percent, compared with 0.56 percent for U.S. ETFs, according to Morningstar.

The median asset-weighted expense ratio for equity mutual funds is 2.31 percent in Canada, compared with 0.94 percent in the U.S., according to Morningstar.

Vanguard plans to target financial advisers in Canada with the new ETFs, said Dennis Duffy, a principal at Vanguard. He declined to immediately disclose the fees on the funds, but said they would be in line with "Vanguard's philosophy of being low cost."

The ETFs will be rolled out by the fourth quarter, Duffy said.

They will comprise:

-The Vanguard MSCI Canada Index ETF, which will track the MSCI Canada Index;

The Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index, tracking the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate Canadian Float Adjusted Bond Index;

The Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index ETF, which will track the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate Canadian Government/Credit 1-5 Year Float Adjusted Bond Index;

The Vanguard MSCI U.S. Broad Market ETF, which will track the MSCI U.S Broad Market 100% Hedged to CAD Index;

The Vanguard MSCI EAFE Index ETF, tracking the MSCI EAFE 100% Hedged to Canadian Dollars Index; and the Vanguard MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF, which will track the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

