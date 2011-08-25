NEW YORK, Aug 25 (Reuters) -The Vanguard Group plans to
launch its first exchange-traded funds in Canada, a move
analysts expect will bring down the costs of ETFs and mutual
funds for Canadian investors.
"Canada is one of the most expensive places in the world,
and Vanguard's ETFs are going to create a large challenge to
existing providers," said Paul Justice, an ETF analyst at
Morningstar Inc.
According to a filing with Canadian securities regulators
on Tuesday, Vanguard Investment Canada Inc. will launch six
equity and fixed income ETFs.
Although Vanguard didn't disclose the total operating
expenses of the ETFs, analysts said they would be on the low
side.
"Bringing the Vanguard brand into Canada can only be good
news for Canadian investors because wherever they show up, they
drag fees down," said Dave Nadig, director of research at
IndexUniverse.com, an ETF research provider.
ETFs in Canada are significantly more expensive than their
U.S. counterparts.
The average expense ratio for ETFs in Canada is 0.93
percent, compared with 0.56 percent for U.S. ETFs, according to
Morningstar.
The median asset-weighted expense ratio for equity mutual
funds is 2.31 percent in Canada, compared with 0.94 percent in
the U.S., according to Morningstar.
Vanguard plans to target financial advisers in Canada with
the new ETFs, said Dennis Duffy, a principal at Vanguard. He
declined to immediately disclose the fees on the funds, but
said they would be in line with "Vanguard's philosophy of being
low cost."
The ETFs will be rolled out by the fourth quarter, Duffy
said.
They will comprise:
-The Vanguard MSCI Canada Index ETF, which will track the
MSCI Canada Index;
The Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index, tracking the
Barclays Capital Global Aggregate Canadian Float Adjusted Bond
Index;
The Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index ETF, which will track
the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate Canadian
Government/Credit 1-5 Year Float Adjusted Bond Index;
The Vanguard MSCI U.S. Broad Market ETF, which will track
the MSCI U.S Broad Market 100% Hedged to CAD Index;
The Vanguard MSCI EAFE Index ETF, tracking the MSCI EAFE
100% Hedged to Canadian Dollars Index; and the Vanguard MSCI
Emerging Markets Index ETF, which will track the MSCI Emerging
Markets Index.
