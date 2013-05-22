BOSTON May 22 Vanguard Group, one of the largest managers of exchange-traded funds, will use stock market indexes from FTSE Group for four new funds based in Ireland, the companies said on Wednesday.

Vanguard, which oversees about $288 billion in ETFs, said it would use indexes from FTSE for Irish-domiciled funds covering developed European stocks, developed Asian stocks excluding Japan, Japanese stocks and stocks from around the world that pay high dividends.

Last October, Vanguard raised a stir when it switched indexes on 22 U.S.-listed funds from MSCI to cheaper benchmarks from FTSE and the University of Chicago's Center for Research in Security Prices. The move raised the possibility that other major ETF managers would also change to cheaper providers, but so far none have followed Vanguard's lead.

Vanguard, which oversees total assets of $2.2 trillion and is the largest manager of U.S. mutual funds, trails only BlackRock Inc and State Street Corp in the ETF market, according to London-based fund research firm ETFGI.