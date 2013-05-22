BOSTON May 22 Vanguard Group, one of the
largest managers of exchange-traded funds, will use stock market
indexes from FTSE Group for four new funds based in Ireland, the
companies said on Wednesday.
Vanguard, which oversees about $288 billion in ETFs, said it
would use indexes from FTSE for Irish-domiciled funds covering
developed European stocks, developed Asian stocks excluding
Japan, Japanese stocks and stocks from around the world that pay
high dividends.
Last October, Vanguard raised a stir when it switched
indexes on 22 U.S.-listed funds from MSCI to cheaper
benchmarks from FTSE and the University of Chicago's Center for
Research in Security Prices. The move raised the possibility
that other major ETF managers would also change to cheaper
providers, but so far none have followed Vanguard's
lead.
Vanguard, which oversees total assets of $2.2 trillion and
is the largest manager of U.S. mutual funds, trails only
BlackRock Inc and State Street Corp in the ETF
market, according to London-based fund research firm ETFGI.