By Trevor Hunnicutt
| NEW YORK, June 28
NEW YORK, June 28 Vanguard Group completed the
transition of 22 of its funds to new benchmark indexes on
Friday, an official at the third-largest provider of
exchange-traded funds (ETFs) said.
Joel Dickson, senior investment strategist at Vanguard, told
Reuters the switch from the widely used MSCI Inc
indexes to those provided by FTSE and the University of
Chicago's Center for Research in Security Prices would lower
licensing fees and ongoing transaction costs for the firm's
funds. (FTSE is owned by the London Stock Exchange Group
.)
On Friday the $70 billion Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock
Index Fund and its ETF shares began tracking the FTSE
Emerging Index. These funds formerly tracked the MSCI Emerging
Markets Index.
Vanguard, based in Malvern, Pennsylvania, is among the firms
that have used their massive market share in ETFs to drive
expense ratios down. Its main ETF competitors are BlackRock
and State Street Global Advisors, a division of State
Street Corporation.
"Unlike most other consumer products, there is a direct
relationship in the investment management industry between cost
and quality," Dickson said.
ETFs allow investors to trade shares in a basket of
securities like stocks. The funds are typically passive
investments that emulate the performance of a market-tracking
benchmark, like the S&P 500 and those provided by MSCI and FTSE.
The transition to the new indexes began last fall, and
Vanguard executives say the move has not dented new cash flows
into the fast-growing ETF product category.
Vanguard has more than $274 billion assets under management
in the nearly $1.5 trillion ETF industry, according to
IndexUniverse, a leading industry trade publication.