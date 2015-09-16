Sept 16 Vanguard Group Inc, the No. 1 U.S. fund company, said on Wednesday its investors can now trade in the same fund within 30 days, compared to the previous policy of 60 days.

"The 30-day restriction seeks to better accommodate investors' transaction needs, including tax-loss harvesting and rebalancing, while still affording the funds and shareholders protection against excessive trading," Vanguard said in a statement.

(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)