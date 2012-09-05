Sept 5 The $22.4 billion Vanguard Health Care
Fund, the largest and one of the most successful in
its sector, will lose its manager to retirement at the end of
the year, Vanguard Group said on Wednesday.
Edward Owens, 65, who has run Vanguard Health Care Fund
since its introduction in 1984, will hand the reins to Jean
Hynes, currently associate portfolio manager, Vanguard said in a
news release.
The fund has gained an average of 14.18 percent a year over
the past 20 years, beating the average 10.18 percent return of
health and biotechnology funds, according to data from Lipper, a
unit of Thomson Reuters, provided by Vanguard.
Both Hynes and Owens are partners of Wellington Management
Co of Boston, the external manager of many actively managed
Vanguard funds.