Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
June 24 U.S. hospital operator Tenet Healthcare Corp will buy smaller rival Vanguard Health Systems Inc for $4.3 billion including debt to expand into new geographies.
The offer of $21 per share represents a premium of 70 percent to Vanguard's Friday close.
The companies said the deal includes the assumption of $2.5 billion of debt.
March 9 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Galena biopharma engages Canaccord Genuity to advise on strategic alternatives