BOSTON Nov 20 Vanguard Group agreed to make a payment to Texas tax authorities, a spokesman said on Friday, after a former company tax attorney complained about the fund company's tax structure.

The payment will be several million dollars, Bloomberg News reported, citing documents.

Vanguard spokesman John Woerth declined to confirm the amount the closely held Pennsylvania company agreed to pay after a routine audit. He said there was no penalty, and that the payment will not change the expense ratios or performance of its funds.

A lawyer for the former company attorney, David Danon, did not immediately respond to emailed questions.

Danon had alleged that Vanguard charged its funds below-market prices for services as a way to reduce its tax liability. The claims, which Danon had also made to other state and federal authorities, raised questions over whether Vanguard could be forced to raise fees if his allegations were upheld.

Separately, a New York State Supreme Court judge on November 16 dismissed a claim by Danon that he is entitled to a share of damages that New York authorities might collect from Vanguard, because of Danon's work as a company attorney. The ruling states, however, that it makes no determination on the merits of his claims. Vanguard's Woerth said the company was pleased with the finding. (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Dan Grebler)