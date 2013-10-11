(Corrects fourth paragraph to say Vanguard imposes frequent
NEW YORK, Oct 10 Vanguard Group is throwing its
considerable heft into a battle between fund companies and
investment newsletters.
The mutual fund company is threatening to prevent Southwest
Airlines pilots who subscribe to a monthly newsletter
called 401k Maximizer from purchasing the three Vanguard funds
in their union's retirement plan, according to officials at
Vanguard, the pilots union and the newsletter.
Fewer than 1,000 of the approximately 8,000 pilots in the
Southwest Airlines Pilots' Association $2.6 billion 401(k)
retirement plan subscribe to Maximizer, but they can generate
$30 million to $45 million of trades in each fund in the week
after the newsletter changes its investment model, said John
Nordin, a pilot who chairs the union's 401(k) committee.
Vanguard typically asks investors to give it at least a
day's notice before making large trades and also imposes fees on
frequent traders in some funds. Maximizer officials say that, as
a newsletter, they do not execute trades or know how many of the
approximately 1,000 subscribers at Southwest follow its advice.
Vanguard spokeswoman Linda Wolohan confirmed that the company
told Maximizer late last month to stop including its funds in
its recommendations, and said it expects to soon contact
individual pilots who subscribe to the newsletter.
Scott Gibson, a Southwest pilot who is chief executive of
Retirement Maximizer, declined to comment on his plans. His firm
charges $85 a year for its Southwest newsletter. It avoided the
issues in its most recent newsletter, which recommended no fund
changes in the SWAPA plan.
The 401(k) contains 17 other investment choices besides
Vanguard's S&P 500 Index, Small-Cap Growth Index and
Inflation-Protected Securities Index funds.
"Large, unexpected transactions can be disruptive ...
because they can affect the fund manager's ability to fully
invest cash or to liquidate securities in a timely manner,"
Wolohan wrote in an e-mail.
"If future recommendations by 401k Maximizer Regarding
Vanguard conventional (mutual fund) shares result in large
trades by SWAPA, we will reject additional purchases from
participants for a to-be-determined period of time," Wolohan
wrote.
Vanguard's letter suggested that Maximizer recommend
exchange-traded funds that are not disruptive to portfolio
managers because they are priced throughout the day. Retirement
plan fund orders are bundled for execution at a single price
after the market closes.
Vanguard's threatened restrictions follow a permanent
trading ban T. Rowe Price Group imposed in August on
some American Airlines pilots it said were actively
trading its four funds in their 401(k) plan based on signals
from EZTracker, another monthly newsletter for airline
employees.
(Reporting By Jed Horowitz; editing by Linda Stern, Gunna
Dickson and Steve Orlofsky)