March 10 Mutual fund company Vanguard Group said it would move the head of its UK and European operations, Thomas Rampulla, to the United States to head its $1 trillion Financial Advisor Services division by mid-year.

Rampulla, who started at Vanguard in 1988, will join the firm's senior executive team and report to Chief Executive Bill McNabb, who has called Rampulla his top "culture carrier" in the United Kingdom.

John James, head of Vanguard's Australian operations, will replace Rampulla. James joined the firm at its U.S. headquarters in 2008 and two years later became managing director, Australia.

James will be replaced by Colin Kelton, a principal in Vanguard's retail marketing and communications group. Kelton joined the firm in 1990.

James and Kelton will report to James Norris, managing director, Vanguard International. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)