Aug 31 Mutual fund company Vanguard Group Inc has named Heston Goh as head of institutional sales for Singapore.

Goh will be responsible for developing Vanguard's institutional business in Southeast Asia. He joins from Nomura Asset Management, where he was the head of sales focusing on institutional clients in Southeast Asia. (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)