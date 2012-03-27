March 27 Vanguard Health Holding Company II, LLC and Vanguard Holding Company II, Inc. on Tuesday added $375 million of senior notes to an existing issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The sale took place in the 144a private placement market.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, RBC, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: VANGUARD HEALTH HOLDING COMPANY II AMT $375 MLN COUPON 7.75 PCT MATURITY 02/01/2019 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.25 FIRST PAY 08/01/2012 MOODY'S B3 YIELD 7.891 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/30/2012 S&P B-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS