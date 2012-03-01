* Q4 shr $0.76 vs est $0.52
* Q4 rev $21.9 mln vs $13.5 mln
March 1 Vanguard Natural Resources LLC's
quarterly profit beat market expectations helped by its
recent acquisition of Encore Energy, and the U.S. oil and gas
producer forecast higher production in 2012.
October-December net loss attributable to unitholders was
$15.2 million, or 42 cents per unit, compared with a loss of
$5.6 million, or 21 cents a share, a year-ago.
On an adjusted basis, it earned 76 cents per unit.
Analysts, on an average, expected the company to earn 52
cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue jumped 63 percent to $21.9 million. Revenue from the
sale of oil and gas more than tripled to $86 million.
Boosted by its acquisition of Encore, which closed in
December, fourth quarter oil production more than tripled to
674,960 barrels.
For 2012, the company expects to raise its production to
12,900-13,733 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from
8,776 boepd in 2011.
It has earmarked $35-$40 million for capital expenditures in
2012.
Shares of the company closed at $27.54 on Wednesday on the
New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj
Eluvangal)