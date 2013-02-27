SHANGHAI Feb 27 China Vanke Co Ltd, the country's biggest real estate developer by sales, said its 2012 profit rise 30 percent as it sold more homes thanks to a market recovery.

Vanke, which earlier this month made its first foray into the U.S. market, said net income rose to 12.6 billion yuan ($2.02 billion) last year, compared with 9.6 billion yuan a year earlier.

Vanke, which earlier this month made its first foray into the U.S. market, said net income rose to 12.6 billion yuan ($2.02 billion) last year, compared with 9.6 billion yuan a year earlier.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 26 percent rise in Vanke's profit. ($1 = 6.2295 Chinese yuan)