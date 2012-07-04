SHANGHAI, July 4 China Vanke, the country's largest real estate developer by sales, said on Wednesday its June sales were flat, after rising 19 percent in May.

Many people in China have turned cautious again toward property purchases after repeated government affirmation of its property curbs last month squashed expectations built during the previous weeks that Beijing may loosen policies to support growth.

June sales totaled 13.3 billion yuan ($2.09 billion), almost the same as the same month last year. In May sales were 10.72 billion yuan, sharply higher than a year earlier.

Vanke said it sold 1.22 million square meters of property in June. For the first six months of the year, Vanke hit 62.54 billion yuan in sales on 6 million square meters of property sold, the company said in a statement to the Shenzhen stock exchange.

For two years China has restricted bank lending to the real estate sector and limited the ability of its citizens to buy several homes, or homes in other cities, to curb speculation in high-end housing that has doubled prices in key cities between mid-2009 and the end of 2010. ($1 = 6.3523 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)