SHANGHAI Aug 3 China Vanke Co Ltd,
the country's largest real estate developer by sales, said its
July sales rose 14 percent from the same period a year earlier
to 10.39 billion yuan ($1.63 billion), as China's property
market extends its rebound.
Vanke sold 960,000 square metres of property in July. For
the first seven months of the year, Vanke hit 72.93 billion yuan
in sales on 6.99 million square metres of property sold, the
company said in a statement to the Shenzhen stock exchange on
Friday.
For two years China has restricted bank lending to the real
estate sector and limited the ability of its citizens to buy
several homes, or homes in other cities, to curb speculation in
high-end housing that has doubled prices in key cities between
mid-2009 and the end of 2010.
China's property market has staged a mild rebound since May
on expectations of policy loosening, but the government has
repeatedly said it would put curbs in place.
($1 = 6.3674 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jon
Loades-Carter)
