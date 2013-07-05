SHANGHAI, July 5 China Vanke Co Ltd
posted flat June property sales on Friday, down from May's brisk
sales pace as Beijing's efforts to cool a frothy real estate
market took hold.
Vanke, the country's largest real estate developer by sales,
said in a filing to the Shenzhen stock exchange that it sold
13.5 billion yuan ($2 billion) worth of property in June, up 1.5
percent from the previous year.
In May, Vanke said it sold 14.16 billion yuan worth of
property in May, up 32.1 percent from the previous year.
For the first six months of the year, Vanke sales hit 83.7
billion yuan ($14 billion), up 34 percent from the same period a
year ago.
China's property inflation moderated slightly in June on a
monthly basis, private surveys showed on Monday, a rare positive
result for Beijing in its near four-year-old effort to stabilize
rocketing house prices.
However, in a sign that China is still far from successful
in taming property inflation, house prices were up about 10
percent in June from a year earlier as strong demand coincided
with a tight supply of homes.
($1 = 6.1258 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)