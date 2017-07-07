India's Shriram Group agrees to sell units to IDFC
NEW DELHI, July 8 India's Shriram Group said on Saturday it has reached agreement to merge some of its financial service businesses with those of IDFC Group.
HONG KONG, July 7 China Vanke Co Ltd said on Friday it had entered into an asset transfer agreement to buy the equity interests and creditors' rights of companies with assets, including land, for 55.1 billion yuan ($8.1 billion).
China's second-largest property developer by sales said it had signed the agreement with the liquidation team of bankrupt Guangdong International Trust Investment Corporation.
Trade in the Hong Kong shares of the developer, which were suspended on Wednesday, will resume on Friday.
China Vanke said last Friday that it had won an auction to buy the land assets but no formal agreement had been entered. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
HAMBURG, July 8 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday she was pleased that all Group of 20 members besides the United States had agreed in a communique that the Paris climate accord was irreversible.
AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France, July 8 French utility EDF would not be part of the French government's plan to sell 10 billion euros ($11.40 billion) worth of state assets to finance projects geared towards innovation, a source close to EDF's management said on Saturday.