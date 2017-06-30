HONG KONG, June 30 Property developer China Vanke Co expects its 2017 sales to be higher than a year ago, President Yu Liang said at a shareholder meeting in Shenzhen on Friday.

Home prices levelled off in China's biggest cities in May but continued to climb nationwide, indicating demand remains resilient despite a series of government measures to keep the market from overheating.