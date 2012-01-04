SHANGHAI Jan 4 China Vanke Co Ltd , the country's largest developer by revenue, posted a 30 percent fall in property sales in December from a year earlier, the fifth straight month of decline, under a raft of government measures to curb housing inflation.

The company said in a statement to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on Wednesday that preliminary December sales reached 5.82 billion yuan ($924.7 million), without giving a comparison.

Previous data showed its property sales in December 2010 were 8.35 billion yuan, meaning a year-on-year drop of 30.3 percent in its sales last month. That was a slightly less steep fall compared with a drop of 35.6 percent in November and a decline of 33 percent in October.

In all of 2011, Vanke's property sales reached 121.5 billion yuan, the company added, up 12.4 percent from 2010.

