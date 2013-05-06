BRIEF-Small Cap Danmark FY pre-tax profit down at DKK 23.5 mln
* Fy pre-tax profit 23.5 million Danish crowns ($3.3 million)versus 119.8 million crowns year ago
SHANGHAI May 6 China Vanke the country's largest real estate developer said on Monday it sold 12.4 billion yuan ($2 billion)of property for the month of April, up 67.6 percent from the previous year.
The company's January to April sales came in at 56 billion yuan on 4.8 million square metres sold.
Last month the company posted a 16 percent rise in first-quarter profit on the back of strong sales.
China's property sales jumped 46.5 percent in March from a year earlier, marking the second highest monthly gain since July 2011, though cooling from annual growth of 77.6 percent in the first two months. ($1 = 6.1556 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Kazunori Takada)
* Fy pre-tax profit 23.5 million Danish crowns ($3.3 million)versus 119.8 million crowns year ago
DUBAI, March 8 Most Gulf stock markets were weak on Wednesday as another slide in Doha Bank pulled down Qatar, but Dubai rose on the back of gains in a few stocks.
* LME copper stocks nearly double since Thursday * Chine copper imports tumble in February * Mine disruptions in Chile, Indonesia help support (Updates prices) By Pratima Desai LONDON, March 8 Copper rose on Wednesday as funds closed positions betting on lower prices, but a higher dollar, lower imports of the metal by top consumer China and rising inventories were expected to weigh. Benchmark copper on the London metal Exchange traded up 0.4 percent