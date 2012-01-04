BEIJING Jan 4 China Vanke, the country's largest developer by revenue, said year-on-year sales fell 30 percent in December, a fifth consecutive month of decline as government measures to calm housing inflation take effect.

Evergrande Real Estate, the second-largest mainland developer by value of sales, also reported on Wednesday that December sales more than halved from the same month last year.

Both companies recorded full-year increases in contracted sales, but market watchers predict a tough year for Chinese developers.

HSBC analysts issued a report stating that for property, they expect the "physical environment to remain challenging in 2012 despite signs of monetary easing", with developers likely to push through more price cuts early in the year to lift sales.

China Vanke said in a statement to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on Wednesday its preliminary December property sales reached 5.82 billion yuan ($924.7 million).

Previous data showed its property sales in December 2010 were 8.35 billion yuan, resulting in a year-on-year drop of 30.3 percent against 35.6 percent in November.

In 2011, the company's property sales rose 12.4 percent from the previous year to 121.5 billion yuan, missing the widely reported target of 140 billion.

Vanke's numbers are being monitored because it is one of the first Chinese developers to announce December sales.

Its figures showcased falling property transactions across China in recent months, after Beijing launched a campaign for almost two years to contain exuberant housing inflation.

China's property market has hit a delicate point, with worries about a possible hard landing in the real estate market and the broader economy.

Chinese property shares fell 1.35 percent on Wednesday, the first trading day of 2012, in line with the 1.37 decline in the benchmark Shanghai stock index.

Shares of Vanke fell 1.9 percent on Wednesday and some 9 percent in 2011.

A private survey showed the average price of a Chinese home fell a fourth successive month in December from a year earlier, in 100 cities.

Wee Liat Lee, Hong Kong and China property analyst at Samsung Securities, said he expects property prices in China to fall 15 percent in 2012.

($1 = 6.2940 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Jason Subler, Ruby Lian and Alex Frew McMillan; Writing by Langi Chiang; Editing by David Hulmes)