UPDATE 2-China Feb factory growth beats expectations as global demand improves
* China Feb factory activity continues modest expansion streak
SHANGHAI, June 5 China Vanke, the country's largest real estate developer, said Tuesday that it sold 14.16 billion yuan ($2.3 billion) worth of property in May, up 32.1 percent from the previous year.
The company posted a 67.6 percent increase in sales in April.
It has sold 6 million square metres worth 70.2 billion yuan in the first five months of 2013.
Growth in real estate investment in China has quickened in 2013 as developers take advantage of improved liquidity conditions, although property sales slowed slightly in April due to continuing government curbs. ($1 = 6.1286 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* China Feb factory activity continues modest expansion streak
* Lyft seeking at least $500 million in new funding- WSJ, citing sources Source text http://on.wsj.com/2ltALVE
March 2Australian shares rose on Thursday and looked to set to snap a five-day losing streak as signs of stronger global manufacturing activity and President Donald Trump's pledges to boost the U.S. economy encouraged investors to return to the market.