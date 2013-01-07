SHANGHAI Jan 7 China Vanke Co Ltd,
the country's largest real estate developer by revenue, said its
December sales soared 142 percent to 14.1 billion yuan ($2
billion).
In a statement on Monday it also forecast robust sales in
January as China's property market shows signs of recovery.
Vanke said its property sales for 2012 reached a record
141.2 billion yuan, up 16 percent from the previous year.
China's home prices gained pace in November as Beijing's
pro-growth policies underpinned demand despite property controls
that have been in place since 2009.
Vanke's robust sales increase is the company's third
consecutive monthly rise and could point to the market's nascent
recovery.
Vanke Board Secretary Tan Huajie said the group had
benefited from stabilizing property markets in China's 14 major
cities, including Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen.
Also boding well for property stocks, the official Shanghai
Securities News said last month Beijing's policy focus on
urbanization will likely involve reforms in the so-called hukou,
or household registration, system to help smaller, rural cities
catch up with their biggest cousins in development.
($1 = 6.2303 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Melanie Lee and Samuel Shen; Editing by David
Holmes)