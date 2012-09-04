SHANGHAI, Sept 4 China Vanke, the country's largest real estate developer by sales, said on Tuesday its August sales rose 8 percent to 11.4 billion yuan ($1.80 billion) from the same period a year ago.

Vanke and other large developers have been winning business at the cost of the many small property companies in China, but still find themselves wading through more than two years of regulatory restrictions preventing Chinese citizens from buying property.

Vanke said it sold 1 million square metres of property in August. For the first eight months of the year, Vanke hit 8.43 billion yuan in sales on 8 million square metres of property sold, the company said in a statement to the Shenzhen stock exchange.

To curb property speculation in a country where property is one of the few outlets for investment, China has restricted bank lending to the real estate sector and limited the ability of its citizens to buy several homes, or homes in other cities. They have targeted high-end housing, which has doubled prices in key cities between mid-2009 and the end of 2010.

Vanke reported a 25.1 percent rise in first-half net profit, but the developer saw profit margins narrow as it cut prices to win business.

($1 = 6.3407 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Matt Driskill)