HONG KONG, July 7 An unnamed institutional
investor launched a selldown worth about $260 million in China
Vanke Co Ltd , China's second-largest
property developer, IFR reported on Friday, citing a term sheet
of the transaction.
The investor is offering 92 million shares in an indicative
range of HK$22.60 to HK$23.20 each, equivalent to a discount of
up to 4 percent from Friday's close of HK$23.55, added IFR, a
Thomson Reuters publication. The shares are equivalent to 7
percent of the Hong Kong-listed stock, the terms showed.
Hong Kong stock exchange data shows fund manager BlackRock
Inc owns 92.97 million shares of Vanke, or about 7.07
percent of the stock.
Vanke and BlackRock did not immediately reply to a Reuters
request for comment on the stock sale.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto;
Editing by Clarence Fernandez)