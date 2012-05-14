BEIJING May 14 China Vanke, the
country's biggest listed property developer by sales, has agreed
to pay HK$1.1 billion ($142 million)for a 74 percent stake in
Hong Kong-listed Winsor Properties Holdings Ltd, the
company announced on Monday.
"It is mainly our attempt to expand globally.
Internationalisation is a long-term direction that Vanke needs
to think about and this takeover is part of our preparatory
work," the company said in an emailed statement.
Vanke added it plans to make a mandatory general offer for
the remaining shares in Winsor Properties, after acquiring the
74 percent stake that was previously held by Wing Tai Properties
Ltd.
($1=7.7640 Hong Kong dollars)
