BRIEF-Pinnacle Entertainment Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.16
* Pinnacle Entertainment reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results
AMSTERDAM Aug 14 Dutch private bank Van Lanschot on Tuesday reported a sharp drop in first-half profits citing higher loan loss provisions stemming from the deteriorating economic environment.
First-half net profit fell 87 percent to 5.7 million euro ($7.04 million) while operating profit fell 91 percent to 4.2 million.
Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had forecast operating profit of 15.8 million euros and net profit of 12.1 million euros with three estimates in a range from 8.6 million to 15.8 million.
* Pinnacle Entertainment reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results
* Global Blood Therapeutics prices a $125.0 million upsized common stock public offering
Feb 22 Canadian meat packaging company Maple Leaf Foods Inc's quarterly profit more than doubled as margins in its prepared meats business improved.