AMSTERDAM, Nov 8 Dutch private bank Van Lanschot said on Tuesday it expected to continue suffering from financial market turmoil, after lower commission income, caused by falling share prices, hit third-quarter net profit.

The bank, which had 37.3 billion euros ($51 billion) in assets under management at the end of June, said it expected "the current difficult economic circumstances" to continue throughout the fourth quarter and that net profit would "remain under pressure".

Net profit in the third quarter was "significantly lower" than in the first two quarter of this year, said Van Lanschot, which did not give numbers.

One of the oldest Dutch private banks, Van Lanschot mainly caters for wealthy clients in Belgium and the Netherlands and offers asset management and investment banking services to companies and institutional investors via its Kempen & Co unit.

"Falling share prices led to lower commission income. In terms of profitability versus risk, we consciously opted to put solidity first, for example by placing our substantial surplus liquidity at the ECB," Van Lanschot Chief Financial Officer Constant Korthout said.

"The bank puts solvency and liquidity before profitability. The net profit will therefore remain under pressure. The bank is acting on this by focusing on further cost control," Van Lanschot said.

The timing of reaching a "normalised profit", which Van Lanschot sees between 160 million to 225 million euros annually, would partly depend on the extent and pace of economic recovery, Van Lanschot said.

In August, it said normalised profit could be reached in 2013, provided that the economic recovery continued.

Net profit was 42.8 million euros in the first six months this year.

In the third quarter, it saw a continued net inflow of assets under management, in particular from institutional discretionary mandates, while commission income fell as clients traded less and lower share prices led to lower fees, the bank said. ($1 = 0.727 Euros) (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Erica Billingham)