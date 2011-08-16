* H1 net 40.8 mln euros vs 40.8 mln in Rtrs poll

* H1 income from ops 289.7 mln euros vs 307 mln in poll

* Says expects net inflow of funds to continue in H2

AMSTERDAM, Aug 16 Dutch private bank Van Lanschot NV said first-half net profit rose 85 percent thanks to higher commission income, and it expects the net inflow of assets under management to continue this year.

Against a backdrop of financial market turbulence, Van Lanschot said its shift to focus on management fees rather than transaction commission meant that its income was less volatile.

One of the oldest Dutch private banks, Van Lanschot mainly caters to wealthy clients in Belgium and the Netherlands.

It said on Tuesday it expects to attract more funds from private and institutional investors in the second half, and announced it had won a mandate to manage the pension fund for the grocery industry for about 2 billion euros.

"We are confident that Van Lanschot will make further progress this year towards achieving normalised profit levels," the bank said in a statement.

"Provided that the revival in economic activity continues, this can be achieved in 2013. This depends however on the turbulence on the financial markets not becoming too severe."

Van Lanschot was badly hit by the 2008 financial crisis, reporting a substantial loss in the first half of 2009.

It said its current exposure to government bonds was limited to the Netherlands and Germany, with small amounts in Switzerland, Canada and France.

Van Lanschot, which competes with Dutch peers ING , Rabobank , reported first-half net profit of 40.8 million euros, up 85 percent from a year ago but down 6 percent from the second half of 2010.

A poll commissioned by Reuters, based on three analysts' estimates, forecast first-half net profit of 40.8 million euros, with estimates ranging from 34 million to 46.6 million. (Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by David Holmes)