Jan 5 Van Lanschot NV

* Van Lanschot agrees new pension scheme

* In 2014, pension scheme adjustment should have a net positive effect of over 50 mln euro on Van Lanschot's net profits

* Has made a one-off payment of 50 mln euro into Van Lanschot pension fund to make up for risks so transferred

* Van Lanschot and its works council have reached agreement on a new pension scheme from Jan. 1 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: