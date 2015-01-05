UPDATE 1-Nigerian central bank approves licence for development bank
ABUJA, March 29 Nigeria's central bank has approved a licence for the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN), the finance ministry said on Wednesday.
Jan 5 Van Lanschot NV
* Van Lanschot agrees new pension scheme
* In 2014, pension scheme adjustment should have a net positive effect of over 50 mln euro on Van Lanschot's net profits
* Has made a one-off payment of 50 mln euro into Van Lanschot pension fund to make up for risks so transferred
* Van Lanschot and its works council have reached agreement on a new pension scheme from Jan. 1 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 29 Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes jumped to a 10-month high in February, pointing to robust demand for housing ahead of the busy spring selling season.