* Said on Monday that Birmat Limited has sold on Dec 29, 2014 a total of 16,018,408 company's shares, equal to 25.65 pct stake, at a price of 2.71 zlotys per share

* Following the transaction Birmat Limited does not hold any shares of Vantage Development

* Said 15,582,707 shares were transferred to Jozef Biegaj and following the transaction he holds a 24.96 pct stake in the company

* In adition PrajJa Limited has sold 27,386,829 company's shares, equal to 43.86 pct stake, at a price of 2.71 zlotys per share

* Said 27,386,829 shares were transferred to Grzegorz Dzik, company's chairman of supervisory board, and following this transaction he now directly holds a 47.26 pct stake in the company

