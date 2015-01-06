Jan 6Vantage Development SA :
* Said on Monday that Birmat Limited has sold on Dec 29,
2014 a total of 16,018,408 company's shares, equal to 25.65 pct
stake, at a price of 2.71 zlotys per share
* Following the transaction Birmat Limited does not hold any
shares of Vantage Development
* Said 15,582,707 shares were transferred to Jozef Biegaj
and following the transaction he holds a 24.96 pct stake in the
company
* In adition PrajJa Limited has sold 27,386,829 company's
shares, equal to 43.86 pct stake, at a price of 2.71 zlotys per
share
* Said 27,386,829 shares were transferred to Grzegorz Dzik,
company's chairman of supervisory board, and following this
transaction he now directly holds a 47.26 pct stake in the
company
