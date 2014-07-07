BRIEF-Playa Hotels & Resorts files to withdraw IPO plans
* Had previously filed for IPO of up to $100 million in September 2016
July 7 Oil and gas company Vantage Energy Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Monday to raise about $400 million in an initial public offering of common stock.
The Englewood, Colorado-based company listed Barclays, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup among underwriters for the IPO. (bit.ly/1kvvNR0)
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Had previously filed for IPO of up to $100 million in September 2016
SAO PAULO, March 17 Brazilian securities firm XP Holding Investimentos SA is seeking a valuation range between 12 billion reais and 20 billion reais ($3.9 billion and $6.4 billion) for a domestic initial public offering slated for late May or in June, two people with direct knowledge of the plan said.
* Zosano announces pricing of public offering of common stock