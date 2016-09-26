BRIEF-Midcoast Energy says Enbridge Energy to buy all of co's outstanding units
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
Sept 26 Oil and gas producer Rice Energy Inc said it would buy Vantage Energy LLC and Vantage Energy II LLC for about $2.7 billion, including debt.
The assets include about 85,000 net core Marcellus acres in Pennsylvania, with rights to deeper Utica Shale on about 52,000 net acres and 37,000 net acres in the Barnett Shale, Rice Energy said on Monday.
Rice Energy said it would sell some of the acquired midstream assets to Rice Midstream Partners LP for $600 million. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Para announces it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Miscon Group to earn up to 75% of the finaris mine and Lomas de Casma processing plant in Peru