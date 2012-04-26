* Q1 loss/shr $0.38 vs EPS $0.04 last yr

* Q1 net rev up 23 pct

April 26 Payment processor Vantiv Inc reported a first-quarter loss as it took charges from refinancing debts following its initial public offering last month.

The company, which was spun off from Fifth Third Bancorp , posted a net loss of $18.4 million, or 38 cents per share, compared with a net income of $3.5 million, or 4 cents per share, a year ago.

Net revenue rose 23 percent to $232.6 million in the quarter.

The company's shares, which have risen 23 percent from their IPO price till date, closed at $20.96 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.