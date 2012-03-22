(Adds background, analyst quote)
By Olivia Oran
March 21 Payment processor Vantiv priced shares
in its $500 million initial public offering at the midpoint of
its expected range on Wednesday, according to an underwriter.
The Cincinnati, Ohio-based company sold 29.4 million shares,
as planned, at $17 each, against a $16 to $18 range. Vantiv,
which was spun off from regional bank Fifth Third in 2009, will
use the proceeds to repay loans.
Private equity firm Advent International owns a 51 percent
stake in Vantiv, while Fifth Third holds a 49 percent stake.
In 2011, Vantiv's revenue grew 40 percent to $1.6 billion.
Profit increased to $84.8 million from $54.9 million the year
before.
The company helps merchants and banks to process credit and
debit card transactions. Competitors include First Data, Total
System Services, Chase Paymentech Solutions and Global Payments
Inc.
Payment processing firms are attractive to investors because
they generate strong cash flow, said Larry Berlin, an analyst
with First Analysis Securities Corp.
"Their growth is consistent and regular so it can be
attractive to an individual investor or to private equity," he
said.
Vantiv generates revenue from transaction fees paid by
merchants or financial institutions every time it processes a
credit or debit card.
Credit card dollar volume rose 7.6% in February over the
year prior, while debit card volume rose 9.2%, according to
First Data's SpendTrend tracker.
Vantiv is just one of six offerings to hit the public
markets this week. On deck are software company ExactTarget,
electronic exchange BATS Global Markets, Chinese e-commerce
company Vipshop, quartz-countertop maker Caesarstone Sdot-Yam
and oil and gas spin-off Whiting USA Trust II.
Vantiv's IPO underwriters include J.P. Morgan, Morgan
Stanley, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank.
Vantiv will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on
Thursday under the ticker "VNTV".
(Reporting By Olivia Oran; Editing by Richard Pullin)