MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil, global shares may support Gulf bourses
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
* Raises FY adj EPS view to $1.13-$1.17 from $1.09-$1.13
* Lifts rev view to $1.00-$1.02 bln from $995 mln-$1.01 bln
* Q2 adj EPS $0.32 vs est $0.28
* Revenue up 20 pct on higher transactions
* Advent to sell 12.2 mln shares in follow-on offering (Adds analyst estimates, details on stockholder share sale)
July 23 Payment processor Vantiv Inc's second-quarter profit more than quadrupled as it processed more card transactions, and the company raised its full-year earnings outlook.
Vantiv, which was spun off from Fifth Third Bancorp in March, now expects full-year revenue of between $1 billion and $1.02 billion.
It raised its adjusted net income outlook to $1.13 to $1.17 per share.
Analysts on average were expecting a full-year profit of $1.14 per share, excluding items, on revenue of $1 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the quarter ended June 30, the Cincinnati, Ohio-based company's profit jumped to $23 million, or 18 cents per share.
On an adjusted basis, it earned 32 cents per share.
Net revenue rose 20 percent to $260.4 million.
Analysts had expected a second-quarter profit of 28 cents per share, on revenue of $247.1 million.
Processed transactions increased 21 percent.
The company processes card transactions at retailers like Barnes & Noble, Dollar General and restaurants like In-N-Out Burger, TGI Friday's and Wendy's International.
POST-IPO SHARE SALE
Vantiv operated as a unit of Fifth Third until June 2009, when certain funds managed by Advent International bought a majority stake in it in a deal that valued the company at $2.35 billion.
After Vantiv's market debut, Advent owned 67.7 percent of the company.
Advent would offer 12.2 million shares for sale, Vantiv said in a regulatory filing on Monday.
Post the follow-on offering, the private equity firm will own about 58 percent of Vantiv, which has a market value of $4.8 billion.
Fifth Third, which currently has a more than 18 percent stake, is not selling any shares in the offering.
Vantiv's shares, which have risen more than 31 percent from their IPO price, closed at $22.11 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.