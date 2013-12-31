UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 31 Beijing Vantone Real Estate Co Ltd
* Says sells part of its stake in a Beijing property firm to several buyers for a total of 1.2 billion yuan ($197.96 million)
Source text in Chinese:link.reuters.com/qyd75v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0618 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources