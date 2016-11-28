FRANKFURT Nov 28 German restaurant chain Vapiano is preparing a stock market listing which may value the group at about 600 million euros ($636 million) including debt as it seeks to generate cash for its planned expansion, people close to the matter said.

The group's owners, which include some of Germany's wealthiest families, have asked investment banks to pitch for roles in the planned 2017 listing in Frankfurt, the people said.

Vapiano declined to comment while its owners were not immediately available for comment.

The restaurant chain, which specialises in Italian food, is expected to post earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation of about 30-35 million euros in 2017 and hopes to reap a valuation of up to 20 times that.

That would be roughly in line with listed peers such as UK-based Domino's Pizza, which trades at 19.2 times its expected core earnings.

While it has not yet been decided how large a stake will be sold in the initial public offering, the sources said a possibility discussed was to offer shares worth 200 million euros.

The Vapiano franchise, set up in Hamburg in 2002, currently has 175 restaurants in 31 countries, 74 thereof in Germany. It employs more than 10,000 staff.

Vapiano's largest shareholder is Guenter Herz, former owner of retail chain Tchibo, who bought a 44 percent stake in 2011. Vapiano founder Gregor Gerlach owns 30 percent while Hans-Joachim Sander, a former owner of shampoo group Wella , owns 26 percent.

The new chief executive of Vapiano, Jochen Halfmann, who has been at the helm of the group since autumn 2015, earlier this year launched a campaign to reduce customers' waiting times and ensure food quality.

Reports had emerged in German media that the chain regularly used ingredients that were past their best-before dates. Vapiano at the time apologised for any wrongdoing by individual staff.

($1 = 0.9427 euros) (Additional reporting by Alexander Hübner; Editing by Maria Sheahan)