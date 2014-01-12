FRANKFURT Jan 12 German container shipping
company Hapag-Lloyd is nearing a deal to buy Chilean
shipper Compania Sud Americana de Vapores, a German
newspaper reported.
"We want to reach an agreement by the end of January," a
Hapag-Lloyd manager told Die Welt, according to a pre-release of
its Monday edition.
Vapores, which has a market capitalisation of $845 million,
confirmed in December that it had entered merger talks with
Hapag-Lloyd, as it is grappling with steep losses caused by low
freight rates, high fuel prices and expensive leases.
Under the deal, Vapores will take a 30 percent stake in
Hapag-Lloyd, the newspaper reported, adding that it was still
unclear whether Vapores' 54 ships will be part of the
transaction or whether they will just be leased to the German
peer. Hapag-Lloyd has 152 ships on its own.
Hapag-Lloyd declined to comment, while Vapores was not
immediately available for comment.
Earlier this year, the owners of unlisted Hapag-Lloyd called
off a planned merger with rival German shipper Hamburg-Sued
because terms could not be agreed.
At the time, major Hapag-Lloyd shareholder Klaus-Michael
Kuehne had said the combination between the German peers was
attractive, arguing it made sense to bolt Hapag's Asia focus to
Hamburg-Sued's strength on South American routes.
In the newspaper report Kuehne is quoted as saying: "I see
good chances of clinching a deal (with Vapores)."
The Luksic family, Chile's richest and Vapores' main
shareholder since a $1.2 billion capital increase, is happy to
hold a minority stake in the merged group, the paper quoted a
person familiar with family.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; additional reporting by Jan
Schwartz and Alexandra Ulmer, editing by William Hardy)