By Leela Parker Deo
| NEW YORK, June 13
NEW YORK, June 13 Private equity firm Oak Hill
Capital Management and insurer American International Group
(AIG) have teamed up to establish Varagon Capital
Partners, an asset manager and direct origination platform
focused on lending to middle market companies.
Varagon is an independent firm jointly owned by AIG and
partners of Oak Hill, Chief Executive Officer Walter Owens told
Thomson Reuters LPC in a phone interview. Varagon launched with
an initial $1.5 billion investment commitment from AIG.
The joint venture comes as institutional investors and
alternative asset managers, including private equity firms, are
increasingly expanding into the middle market lending space with
new direct lending and credit investment platforms. Other
institutional investors are gaining exposure through mandated
separately managed accounts, the formation of business
development companies or traditional loan funds.
"Varagon combines a true direct origination and risk
management platform in the commercial banking tradition with the
fundraising and portfolio management capabilities of an asset
manager," said Owens, who prior to taking the helm at Varagon,
held leadership positions at GE Capital, CIT Bank, and TD Bank.
Varagon will lend to companies with between $10 million and
$75 million of Ebitda, focusing primarily on borrowers backed by
private equity sponsors. But the team's industry heads will also
evaluate opportunities to invest in non-sponsored businesses.
The firm will make loans up to $350 million, typically holding
from $20 million to $100 million of the deal with the remainder
being syndicated to a lender group.
"Our investor is a risk adjusted return investor, which
allows the firm to provide products up and down the capital
structure, and to do it in size," said Owens. "They see the
value in each product on a risk adjusted basis."
As such Varagon will invest across the capital structure,
offering borrowers a range of options including first-lien
credit facilities, unitranche and second-lien loans, as well as
mezzanine financing.
"As a buy and hold investor with a core focus on credit
discipline we are excited to partner with Varagon," said AIG
Deputy Chief Investment Officer Brian Schrieber. "We believe
that by applying strong credit discipline, middle market loans
offer compelling risk adjusted returns. Varagon's experienced
management team brings both fundamental credit expertise and
strong industry relationships that we expect will produce high
quality, directly originated investment opportunities," he
added.
With interest rates expected to remain persistently low in
the near term, alternative capital providers are likely to see
sustained institutional appetite from investors aiming to
generate higher risk adjusted returns through diversified fixed
income portfolio allocations. At the same time, as banks face
regulatory constraints designed to limit leveraged lending
activity, non-traditional lenders are poised to step in to fill
the funding gap for borrowers.
In addition to the commitment from AIG, Varagon is also
targeting other institutional investors seeking middle market
credit exposure, including insurance companies, pension funds,
family offices, foundations and endowments.
Varagon's twelve person team is based in New York.
(Editing By Jon Methven)