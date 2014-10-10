Oct 10 Vardia Insurance Group ASA

* Says three of the company's insiders have sold 50,000 shares each from respective holdings at an average price of 24.40 Norwegian crowns per share

* Says the insiders have entered into a forward contract to buy 150,000 shares in Vardia and their total exposure is the same as before

* says the insiders are Rune Olsen Arneberg (COO & Deputy CEO), Borge Leknes (CEO Vardia Norway) and Pal Lauvrak (Marketing Director)