Norway keeps countercyclical capital buffer for banks unchanged
OSLO, March 16 Norway will not make additional changes to its countercyclical capital buffer requirement for banks, the finance ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
Dec 10 Vardia Insurance Group ASA :
* Total new sales in Norway, Sweden and Denmark in November 2014 were 104.7 million Norwegian crowns ($14.71 million) versus 62.8 million crowns last year
* New sales in 2014 reached a total of 965.7 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.1187 Norwegian krones) (Gdynia Newsroom)
OSLO, March 16 Norway will not make additional changes to its countercyclical capital buffer requirement for banks, the finance ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
* Five oaks investment corp. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and announces second quarter 2017 common and preferred stock dividends
* Says it will sell 70 percent stake in a Shenzhen-based real estate subsidiary at 317 million yuan to a Zhuhai-based landscaping works company