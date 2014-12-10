Dec 10 Vardia Insurance Group ASA :

* Total new sales in Norway, Sweden and Denmark in November 2014 were 104.7 million Norwegian crowns ($14.71 million) versus 62.8 million crowns last year

* New sales in 2014 reached a total of 965.7 million crowns ($1 = 7.1187 Norwegian krones)