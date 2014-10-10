Oct 10 Vardia Insurance Group ASA :

* Significant milestone for Vardia - new sales over 100 million Norwegian crowns

* Says total new sales in Norway, Sweden and Denmark in Sept. 2014 were 106.9 million Norwegian crowns compared to 57.3 million Norwegian crowns in Sept. 2013