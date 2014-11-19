BRIEF-Company For Cooperative Insurance EGM approves capital increase
* EGM approves capital increase to 1.25 billion riyals from 1 billion riyals
Nov 19 Vardia Insurance Group ASA :
* Q3 revenue 273.5 million Norwegian crowns versus 136.4 million crowns
* Q3 gross premiums written 263.3 million crowns versus 125.3 million crowns
* Q3 operating loss 4 million crowns versus loss 17.3 million crowns
* Indonesian banks face a number of short-term risks that could still add to pressure on their performance this year
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, March 22 (Fitch) A likely pick-up in Indonesia's economy could translate in stronger bank performance over the medium term, says Fitch Ratings. However, asset quality and profitability may still remain under pressure over the next few quarters - and, for now, the sector remains on negative outlook. Indonesia's economic outlook is slowly improving. We expect real GDP growth to accelerate to 5.3% in 2017, from 5.0%