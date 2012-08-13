Aug 13 Varian Medical Systems said on
Monday that Timothy Guertin would retire as chief executive
officer and president on Sept. 28, and the company named Chief
Operating Officer Dow Wilson as his successor.
Guertin, 62, will become vice chairman of the board. He has
been with the company, a maker of medical devices and software
used in cancer treatment, for 35 years.
Wilson, 53, has also been named to the board. He joined
Varian in 2005 as president of oncology systems and became COO
in October.
Palo Alto, California-based Varian also said it was
expanding its board by two seats. It named Erich Reinhardt,
former CEO of Siemens Healthcare, to the board. With Wilson's
appointment, the board's size increases to 11 members.