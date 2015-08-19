(Adds comment from lawyers, paragraphs 11-14)
By Jonathan Stempel
Aug 19 A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday said
the stripes, zigzags, chevrons and colors on uniforms worn by
cheerleaders across the country can be copyrighted under federal
law.
The 2-1 decision by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in
Cincinnati revived a lawsuit by Varsity Brands Inc, one of the
largest U.S. makers of cheerleader uniforms, that accused rival
Star Athletica LLC of infringing five of its designs.
Writing for the majority, Circuit Judge Karen Nelson Moore
said Varsity could try to copyright its graphic designs because
they were separate from the uniforms' "utilitarian" aspects,
including their ability to cover the body, draw away moisture,
and let cheerleaders do jumps, kicks and flips.
"Indeed, nothing (save perhaps good taste) prevents Varsity
from printing or painting its designs, framing them, and hanging
the resulting prints on the wall as art," Moore wrote.
Wednesday's decision reversed a March 2014 ruling by U.S.
District Judge Robert Cleland in Memphis, Tennessee.
The appeals court entered a judgment in Varsity's favor as
to whether its designs were "copyrightable pictorial, graphic,
or sculptural works."
It also revived several state law claims, including whether
Star violated Tennessee's unfair competition law. The case was
returned to Cleland for further proceedings.
Circuit Judge David McKeague dissented and urged Congress or
the Supreme Court to clarify copyright law with regard to
garment design.
"The law in this area is a mess - and it has been for a long
time," he wrote.
Varsity is based in Memphis, and Star in Chesterfield,
Missouri.
Grady Garrison, a lawyer for Varsity, said in a phone
interview that the appeals court's rationale could cover designs
on other kinds of clothing.
"The key issue was whether two-dimensional art on the
surface of cheerleading uniforms could be protected as graphic
works of art," he said. "We're very happy with the result."
Steven Crosby, a lawyer for Star, said his client's
manufacture of cheerleading uniforms, which are
three-dimensional, was not prohibited under copyright law. He
said Star will defend against Varsity's claims.
The case is Varsity Brands Inc et al v. Star Athletica LLC,
6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 14-5237
