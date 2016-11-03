FRANKFURT Nov 3 German battery maker Varta
plans to raise up to 200 million euros from the sale of new
shares in an initial public offering (IPO) in Frankfurt for
investments and acquisitions, it said on Thursday.
Varta said 50 million would be spent on a new automated
assembly plant for small batteries used in portable devices and
it is also looking to buy rival makers of energy storage
systems, with Australia and Italy identified as growth markets.
Reuters reported this week about plans to list the company
by late November.
Varta specialises in batteries for hearing aids, headphones
and wearable consumer electronics, as well as energy storage
systems for power generated by solar panels on homes and
commercial buildings.
Varta's owner, Swiss investor Montana Tech Components
, is also offering existing shares worth up to 30
million euros as an over-allotment option, or greenshoe, as part
of the IPO.
Montana will remain the majority owner after the flotation,
which is expected to value the practically debt-free company at
more than 400 million euros.
Varta is hoping to attract a valuation similar to that of
hearing aid makers such as Sonova, William Demant
, GN Store or Amplifon, which trade at
an average of 13 times their expected core earnings.
Varta posted annual earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation of 21.8 million euros on sales of
161 million in the first nine months of 2016, having grown by
more than 10 percent annually since 2013.
Varta expects rapid growth in the coming years, particularly
in energy storage, which accounts for a fourth of its sales, as
German subsidies for renewable energy sales are phased out.
The company formerly belonged to German industrial group
Varta, which has a dark history of forced labour in World War
Two. The group was broken up into three smaller units at the
beginning of this century.
In 2002, the car battery business was taken over by Johnson
Controls and the household batteries unit was merged
with U.S. firm Rayovac, now called Spectrum Brands. The
Varta microbattery business was snapped up by Montana in 2007.
Jefferies and UniCredit are acting as joint global
coordinators and joint bookrunners for the IPO while HSBC
Trinkaus & Burkhardt is acting as a joint bookrunner
and Erste Group Bank as a co-lead manager.
($1 = 0.9008 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner; editing by
David Clarke)