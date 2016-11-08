MUMBAI Nov 8 Shares in India's Varun Beverages Ltd fell as much as 6 percent on their market debut on Tuesday after the company's 11.5-billion-rupee ($166 million) initial public offering.

The stock opened at 430 rupees on the National Stock Exchange, and fell to a low of 418 rupees as of 0430 GMT, compared with the IPO issue price of 445 rupees. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sunil Nair)