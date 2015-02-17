Feb 17 Israel's VBL Therapeutics Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration lifted a partial hold on its experimental drug to treat an aggressive form of brain cancer.

The drug, VB-111, is being evaluated in a late-stage study for use in recurrent glioblastoma. The hold was imposed by the agency in July, pending additional data.

Separately, the biotechnology company said it would discontinue the development of another drug, VB-201, to treat ulcerative colitis and psoriasis, following disappointing results from mid-stage studies. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)